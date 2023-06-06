Shelton Capital Management Sells 560 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $326.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

