1,404 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $269.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.