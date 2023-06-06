Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 795,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

