Tcwp LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.