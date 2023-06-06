Tcwp LLC Decreases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,849,000 after acquiring an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.1 %

CDAY stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock worth $1,088,872. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Profile



Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

