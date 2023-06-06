Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

