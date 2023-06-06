S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $378.10 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

