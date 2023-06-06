United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

UTHR opened at $218.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.63, for a total value of $1,781,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.63, for a total value of $1,781,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,379 shares of company stock worth $40,305,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

