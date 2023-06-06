Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,299 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

