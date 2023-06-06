Shelton Capital Management Sells 102 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $224.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day moving average is $234.85.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.