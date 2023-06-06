Shelton Capital Management Sells 9,787 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $324,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,088,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,112 shares of company stock worth $48,184,108. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $188.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 0.81.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
