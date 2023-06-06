Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.20% of Editas Medicine worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.