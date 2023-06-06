Shelton Capital Management Acquires 32,028 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,028 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,846 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,211 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 435,055 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

