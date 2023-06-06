Shelton Capital Management Sells 10,233 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $288.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

