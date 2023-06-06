Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,815 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after buying an additional 1,897,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

