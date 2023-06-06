Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS opened at $239.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.59. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.