Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,347 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also

