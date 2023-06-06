Head to Head Contrast: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) & Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Shaftesbury Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 31.08% 6.03% 3.43% Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion 8.10 $482.86 million $2.25 25.77 Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Regency Centers and Shaftesbury Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and Shaftesbury Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 3 6 0 2.67 Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $68.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Shaftesbury Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia. Extending to 16.4 acres, the portfolio comprises over 600 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops, extending to 1.1 million sq. ft., 0.5 million sq. ft. of offices and 632 apartments. All our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations, and within ten minutes' walk of the two West End transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line, at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street. In addition, we have a 50% interest in the Longmartin joint venture, which has a long leasehold interest, extending to 1.9 acres, in St Martin's Courtyard in Covent Garden.

