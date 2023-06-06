Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 92,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $797.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.27 and its 200 day moving average is $608.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.