Tcwp LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tcwp LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $6,783,612. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

