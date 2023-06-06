Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $150,000 Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 3,476.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.