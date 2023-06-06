Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

