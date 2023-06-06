Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,878,697 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,237,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,878,697 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $147,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

