Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $167.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 595,905 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $167,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

