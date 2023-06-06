Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,794 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Hess worth $171,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Down 1.5 %

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

HES opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.86. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.