Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $177.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,024 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.98% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $177,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

