Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Progressive worth $178,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,621,000 after buying an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

