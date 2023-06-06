Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $180.94 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,254 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of CME Group worth $180,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

