Barclays PLC Has $46.28 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 264,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Targa Resources worth $46,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 103,025 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Shares of TRGP opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

