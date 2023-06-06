Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $434.18 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.11. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

