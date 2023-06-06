Barclays PLC Acquires 199,713 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

