T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $46,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.