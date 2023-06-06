Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Celanese worth $213,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 555.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Celanese by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.