Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $292,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.