AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 267.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $51,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $174.72 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.