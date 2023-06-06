Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 125,031 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $189,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.