PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,748,410 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PPL opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

