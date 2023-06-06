Tcwp LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,084 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 646,793 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

