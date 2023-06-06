Tcwp LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $311.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyliion Company Profile

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Hyliion from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

