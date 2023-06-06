Tcwp LLC Invests $76,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,260. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

