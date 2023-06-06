Tcwp LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

