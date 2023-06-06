Tcwp LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $308.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.65 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $4,436,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

