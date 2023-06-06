The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Motco increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

