Tcwp LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.