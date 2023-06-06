AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

