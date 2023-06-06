iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

