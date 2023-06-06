2,170 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 42.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $841.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,578.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,578.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,431. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

