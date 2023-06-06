Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

