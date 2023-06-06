Tcwp LLC Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

