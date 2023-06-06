Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 900.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

